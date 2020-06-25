401 16th Street NW 1379

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill dogs allowed pet friendly sauna

1Bedr Apt with fireplace in Atlantic Station - Property Id: 118350



Spacious one bedroom apartment with gorgeous city views! Perfect for college students and professionals and large enough for a couple to live in.



This home features a living/dining room combo with two-sided gas fireplace, dark bamboo floors, digital washer & dryer, beautiful kitchen with maple cabinetry and breakfast bar. Large master suite with tons of natural light and walk-in closet.



Amenities include huge gym (with cycling room), sauna, sparkling salt water pool, BBQ area, free shuttle ride to Marta (Art Station) and covered assigned parking spot in unit's level.



Awesome location in the heart of Atlanta, convenient to 75/85, Midtown, Downtown, Buckhead, GA Tech and, of course, the many shops, restaurants and events that Atlantic Station and West Midtown has to offer.



Dogs ok, as long as they are chill and don't scratch the bamboo floor.



Assigned covered parking for $50/month.



Please text me or call me for showings (text is preferred) four- zero- four-509-6731.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/118350

Property Id 118350



(RLNE4858966)