Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

401 16th Street NW 1379

401 16th St NW · No Longer Available
Location

401 16th St NW, Atlanta, GA 30363
Atlantic Station

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
pet friendly
sauna
1Bedr Apt with fireplace in Atlantic Station - Property Id: 118350

Spacious one bedroom apartment with gorgeous city views! Perfect for college students and professionals and large enough for a couple to live in.

This home features a living/dining room combo with two-sided gas fireplace, dark bamboo floors, digital washer & dryer, beautiful kitchen with maple cabinetry and breakfast bar. Large master suite with tons of natural light and walk-in closet.

Amenities include huge gym (with cycling room), sauna, sparkling salt water pool, BBQ area, free shuttle ride to Marta (Art Station) and covered assigned parking spot in unit's level.

Awesome location in the heart of Atlanta, convenient to 75/85, Midtown, Downtown, Buckhead, GA Tech and, of course, the many shops, restaurants and events that Atlantic Station and West Midtown has to offer.

Dogs ok, as long as they are chill and don't scratch the bamboo floor.

Assigned covered parking for $50/month.

Please text me or call me for showings (text is preferred) four- zero- four-509-6731.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/118350
Property Id 118350

(RLNE4858966)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 16th Street NW 1379 have any available units?
401 16th Street NW 1379 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 16th Street NW 1379 have?
Some of 401 16th Street NW 1379's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 16th Street NW 1379 currently offering any rent specials?
401 16th Street NW 1379 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 16th Street NW 1379 pet-friendly?
Yes, 401 16th Street NW 1379 is pet friendly.
Does 401 16th Street NW 1379 offer parking?
Yes, 401 16th Street NW 1379 offers parking.
Does 401 16th Street NW 1379 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 401 16th Street NW 1379 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 16th Street NW 1379 have a pool?
Yes, 401 16th Street NW 1379 has a pool.
Does 401 16th Street NW 1379 have accessible units?
No, 401 16th Street NW 1379 does not have accessible units.
Does 401 16th Street NW 1379 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 16th Street NW 1379 has units with dishwashers.
