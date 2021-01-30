Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage business center coffee bar courtyard fire pit internet access internet cafe lobby package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

Welcome to artfully styled living at 2050 Morningside, where each day allows you to Live Beyond The Canvas! We offer brand new one and two-bedroom apartment homes featuring, custom kitchens, quartz or marble countertops, stainless steel appliance packages, full-size front-loading in-home washers and dryers, wood plank and plush custom flooring, ceiling fans in every room, garden tubs and walk-in showers, and custom lighting packages, modern finishes and lux amenities. Located just minutes from I-85, I-75 and GA400, 2050 Morningside is in the center of it all. Situated directly between Midtown and Buckhead, residents will be able to go anywhere in the city with a short commute. Phipps Plaza, Lenox Square & Atlantic Station are less than five miles from the community and the location boasts many different restaurants and shopping within a one-mile radius. Your new life will include exclusive access to a stunning sun dripped pool, 24-hour fitness center, resident lounge, 24/7 package locker system, valet trash and recycling, courtyard lounge, bike storage and repair shop and a rooftop sky lounge. Our community is now open for in-person tours! We still offer the option of a virtual tour or a self-guided tour. Please feel free to contact us with questions on any of these options.