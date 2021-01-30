All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated January 30 2021 at 5:40 PM
2050 Morningside

2050 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE · (770) 999-9684
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
1 month FREE on select units! --- Offer expires quickly, so call today!
Location

2050 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
Martin Manor

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1337 · Avail. now

$1,414

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 662 sqft

Unit 1509 · Avail. now

$1,634

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 781 sqft

Unit 1609 · Avail. now

$1,649

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 781 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1311 · Avail. now

$1,909

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1068 sqft

Unit 1234 · Avail. now

$2,049

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1151 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2050 Morningside.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
coffee bar
courtyard
fire pit
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
Welcome to artfully styled living at 2050 Morningside, where each day allows you to Live Beyond The Canvas! We offer brand new one and two-bedroom apartment homes featuring, custom kitchens, quartz or marble countertops, stainless steel appliance packages, full-size front-loading in-home washers and dryers, wood plank and plush custom flooring, ceiling fans in every room, garden tubs and walk-in showers, and custom lighting packages, modern finishes and lux amenities. Located just minutes from I-85, I-75 and GA400, 2050 Morningside is in the center of it all. Situated directly between Midtown and Buckhead, residents will be able to go anywhere in the city with a short commute. Phipps Plaza, Lenox Square & Atlantic Station are less than five miles from the community and the location boasts many different restaurants and shopping within a one-mile radius. Your new life will include exclusive access to a stunning sun dripped pool, 24-hour fitness center, resident lounge, 24/7 package locker system, valet trash and recycling, courtyard lounge, bike storage and repair shop and a rooftop sky lounge. Our community is now open for in-person tours! We still offer the option of a virtual tour or a self-guided tour. Please feel free to contact us with questions on any of these options.

Property Details

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
Frequently Asked Questions
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2050 Morningside have any available units?
2050 Morningside has 6 units available starting at $1,414 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 2050 Morningside have?
Some of 2050 Morningside's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2050 Morningside currently offering any rent specials?
2050 Morningside is offering the following rent specials: 1 month FREE on select units! --- Offer expires quickly, so call today!
Is 2050 Morningside pet-friendly?
Yes, 2050 Morningside is pet friendly.
Does 2050 Morningside offer parking?
Yes, 2050 Morningside offers parking.
Does 2050 Morningside have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2050 Morningside offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2050 Morningside have a pool?
Yes, 2050 Morningside has a pool.
Does 2050 Morningside have accessible units?
Yes, 2050 Morningside has accessible units.
Does 2050 Morningside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2050 Morningside has units with dishwashers.
Does 2050 Morningside have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2050 Morningside has units with air conditioning.
