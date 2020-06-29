All apartments in Atlanta
3570 Hogan Road SW

3570 Hogan Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

3570 Hogan Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Brentwood

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3570 Hogan Road SW have any available units?
3570 Hogan Road SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3570 Hogan Road SW have?
Some of 3570 Hogan Road SW's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3570 Hogan Road SW currently offering any rent specials?
3570 Hogan Road SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3570 Hogan Road SW pet-friendly?
No, 3570 Hogan Road SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3570 Hogan Road SW offer parking?
No, 3570 Hogan Road SW does not offer parking.
Does 3570 Hogan Road SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3570 Hogan Road SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3570 Hogan Road SW have a pool?
No, 3570 Hogan Road SW does not have a pool.
Does 3570 Hogan Road SW have accessible units?
No, 3570 Hogan Road SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3570 Hogan Road SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3570 Hogan Road SW has units with dishwashers.

