Last updated January 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

3286 Wellington Walk Southwest

3286 Wellington Walk SW · No Longer Available
Location

3286 Wellington Walk SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
Princeton Lakes

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apply for your dream home today and get your application fees credited back with a signed lease. Hurry, this special offer won't last long! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or re
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3286 Wellington Walk Southwest have any available units?
3286 Wellington Walk Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 3286 Wellington Walk Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
3286 Wellington Walk Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3286 Wellington Walk Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 3286 Wellington Walk Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 3286 Wellington Walk Southwest offer parking?
No, 3286 Wellington Walk Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 3286 Wellington Walk Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3286 Wellington Walk Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3286 Wellington Walk Southwest have a pool?
No, 3286 Wellington Walk Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 3286 Wellington Walk Southwest have accessible units?
No, 3286 Wellington Walk Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3286 Wellington Walk Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 3286 Wellington Walk Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3286 Wellington Walk Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 3286 Wellington Walk Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
