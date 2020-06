Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

Charming 4 sided brick ranch on a partially finished basement. Manicured lawn and freshly painted throughout. Location says IT all, 20 minutes to downtown Atlanta, airport, perimeter and Gallaria areas. This one won't last long! Ok did I mention that it comes with a washer & dryer and lawn care included in the rent?