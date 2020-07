Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Sleek renovation with an open floor plan in the heart of all Candler Park and Lake Claire have to offer. 2 Bedrooms plus an office. Master suite features modern bathroom, walk in closet, and access to the expansive back deck. Walk to shops, restaurants, coffee, Mary Lin Elementary, or the Lake Claire Land Trust.