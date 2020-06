Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Comfortable and beautiful home in Buckhead Park at Lenox. Located minutes from Lenox Square Mall and Phipps Plaza Mall. Cozy gated town-home community where you can enjoy every day in this perfect 3 bedroom home that features a sunroom,sitting rm,hardwood floors,granite,deck and fenced in backyard .Highly sought after Sarah Smith Elementary school system.