Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher new construction garage fireplace microwave

Brand New! New Construction 3 bed/2.5 bath townhouse style apartment in Up and Coming Area; Ashview Heights, within walking distance to the Beltline and 5 minutes from Downtown. 1-Car Garage. Solid Hardwoods throughout. Kitchen features: Shaker Cabinets and Quartz Countertops. Washer/Dryer Connections. Don't miss out. Come see for yourself! *Please be aware...we are a No-Shoes Allowed property. No Pets. No Housing Vouchers.