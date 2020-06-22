All apartments in Atlanta
2460 Baxter Road Southwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2460 Baxter Road Southwest

2460 Baxter Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2460 Baxter Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
Perkerson

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful, spacious 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house in Atlanta, GA

SAPIR REALTY IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT TO LEASE THIS HOME. PLEASE BEWARE OF ANY SCAMS. DO NOT GIVE ANY INFORMATION OR MONEY UNTIL VERIFYING...

Only Stack-able W/D
Housing Program Accepted

Phone: 678-487-7896 x 6

Disclosure: All information is believed to be accurate, but changes to the exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken, and prices and dates may change without notice. Sapir Realty does not lease homes through Craigslist or other classified advertising

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2460 Baxter Road Southwest have any available units?
2460 Baxter Road Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 2460 Baxter Road Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
2460 Baxter Road Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2460 Baxter Road Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2460 Baxter Road Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 2460 Baxter Road Southwest offer parking?
No, 2460 Baxter Road Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 2460 Baxter Road Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2460 Baxter Road Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2460 Baxter Road Southwest have a pool?
No, 2460 Baxter Road Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 2460 Baxter Road Southwest have accessible units?
No, 2460 Baxter Road Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2460 Baxter Road Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2460 Baxter Road Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2460 Baxter Road Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 2460 Baxter Road Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
