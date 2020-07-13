Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

We offer a variety of tour options including virtual and self guided tours. Tremont Apartment Homes in Atlanta, GA 30305 is centrally located in the desirable Buckhead district. Our community is smoke free. Residents enjoy a swimming pool, grilling station, clubhouse with flat screen TV and kitchen, fitness center and free Wi Fi in common areas. Underground garage parking available. Apartment homes feature wood flooring, a den or study, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, large windows and views of Buckhead. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Minutes from GA 400, easy access to I 85, I 75 and I 285. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.