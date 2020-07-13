All apartments in Atlanta
Tremont Apartment Homes
Tremont Apartment Homes

3645 Habersham Rd NE · (404) 975-1289
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to six weeks FREE when you move into select apartment homes! Conditions apply.
Location

3645 Habersham Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
North Buckhead

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 219 · Avail. now

$1,391

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 926 sqft

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$1,454

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 926 sqft

Unit 227 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,484

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 926 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 304 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,837

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1325 sqft

Unit 402 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,840

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1325 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tremont Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
We offer a variety of tour options including virtual and self guided tours. Tremont Apartment Homes in Atlanta, GA 30305 is centrally located in the desirable Buckhead district. Our community is smoke free. Residents enjoy a swimming pool, grilling station, clubhouse with flat screen TV and kitchen, fitness center and free Wi Fi in common areas. Underground garage parking available. Apartment homes feature wood flooring, a den or study, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, large windows and views of Buckhead. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Minutes from GA 400, easy access to I 85, I 75 and I 285. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-16 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $300-$400
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25
restrictions: Our pet-friendly apartments and townhomes welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned: $25/month. Assigned parking is available in our underground, 2-level parking garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tremont Apartment Homes have any available units?
Tremont Apartment Homes has 6 units available starting at $1,391 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Tremont Apartment Homes have?
Some of Tremont Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tremont Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Tremont Apartment Homes is offering the following rent specials: Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to six weeks FREE when you move into select apartment homes! Conditions apply.
Is Tremont Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Tremont Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Tremont Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Tremont Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Tremont Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Tremont Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Tremont Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Tremont Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Tremont Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Tremont Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Tremont Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tremont Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
