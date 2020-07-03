Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1666 Stokes Avenue SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1666 Stokes Avenue SW
Last updated April 2 2019 at 1:42 PM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1666 Stokes Avenue SW
1666 Stokes Avenue Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1666 Stokes Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Westview
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/71e7ad501d ----
Section 8 not accepted.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1666 Stokes Avenue SW have any available units?
1666 Stokes Avenue SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 1666 Stokes Avenue SW currently offering any rent specials?
1666 Stokes Avenue SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1666 Stokes Avenue SW pet-friendly?
No, 1666 Stokes Avenue SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 1666 Stokes Avenue SW offer parking?
No, 1666 Stokes Avenue SW does not offer parking.
Does 1666 Stokes Avenue SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1666 Stokes Avenue SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1666 Stokes Avenue SW have a pool?
No, 1666 Stokes Avenue SW does not have a pool.
Does 1666 Stokes Avenue SW have accessible units?
No, 1666 Stokes Avenue SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1666 Stokes Avenue SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1666 Stokes Avenue SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1666 Stokes Avenue SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1666 Stokes Avenue SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
1209 Memorial Drive
1209 Memorial Drive Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30316
05 Buckhead
3242 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Telephone Factory Lofts
828 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Millworks
1888 Emery St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Huntley
1000 Park Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Taco Town Apartments
714 Bryan Street Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30312
Entra West End
451 Lee Street Southwest
Atlanta, GA 30310
Westside Heights
903 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Similar Pages
Atlanta 1 Bedrooms
Atlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Midtown
Old Fourth Ward
North Buckhead
Lindbergh Morosgo
Home Park
Grant Park
Virginia Highland
Morningside Lenox Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Morehouse College
Atlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus