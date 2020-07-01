Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 147 Scott Street Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
147 Scott Street Northwest
Last updated January 6 2020 at 8:43 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
147 Scott Street Northwest
147 Scott Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Hunter Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
147 Scott Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Hunter Hills
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 147 Scott Street Northwest have any available units?
147 Scott Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 147 Scott Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
147 Scott Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 147 Scott Street Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 147 Scott Street Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 147 Scott Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 147 Scott Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 147 Scott Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 147 Scott Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 147 Scott Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 147 Scott Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 147 Scott Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 147 Scott Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 147 Scott Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 147 Scott Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 147 Scott Street Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 147 Scott Street Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hawthorne at Clairmont
2345 Peachwood Circle
Atlanta, GA 30345
Hudson Ridge
3505 Windy Ridge Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Pointe at Collier Hills
914 Collier Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Piedmont House
205 12th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Madison Druid Hills
2696 N Druid Hills Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Skyhouse South
100 6th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Novel Upper Westside
2265 Marietta Boulevard Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
Kingsboro
3443 Kingsboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Similar Pages
Atlanta 1 Bedrooms
Atlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Midtown
Old Fourth Ward
North Buckhead
Lindbergh Morosgo
Home Park
Grant Park
Virginia Highland
Morningside Lenox Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Morehouse College
Atlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus