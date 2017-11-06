All apartments in Atlanta
1330 Lanier Boulevard NE
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:07 PM

1330 Lanier Boulevard NE

1330 Lanier Boulevard Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1330 Lanier Boulevard Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Morningside - Lenox Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
cable included
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
Fully Furnished Home. Utilities, WIFI & Cable included. Great Walkable Neighborhood. Top Quality Construction by John Willis. Enjoy Wonderful Views. Great Location w/Level Walk-Out to Fenced Backyard. Generous Front Porch Front Door Opens To Lg Rooms w/Abundant Natural Light & Lg Windows-Hi Ceilings & Beautiful Hardwoods Thru-out Kitchen. Opens to Great Room Overlooking Backyard. Main Level Has 1 Bed/Office + Sun room-2nd Floor Has master suite w/ marble bath, 4 Bedrooms & home gym. Top floor w/ separate suite and media room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1330 Lanier Boulevard NE have any available units?
1330 Lanier Boulevard NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1330 Lanier Boulevard NE have?
Some of 1330 Lanier Boulevard NE's amenities include patio / balcony, cable included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1330 Lanier Boulevard NE currently offering any rent specials?
1330 Lanier Boulevard NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1330 Lanier Boulevard NE pet-friendly?
No, 1330 Lanier Boulevard NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1330 Lanier Boulevard NE offer parking?
Yes, 1330 Lanier Boulevard NE offers parking.
Does 1330 Lanier Boulevard NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1330 Lanier Boulevard NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1330 Lanier Boulevard NE have a pool?
No, 1330 Lanier Boulevard NE does not have a pool.
Does 1330 Lanier Boulevard NE have accessible units?
No, 1330 Lanier Boulevard NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1330 Lanier Boulevard NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1330 Lanier Boulevard NE does not have units with dishwashers.
