1330 Lanier Boulevard NE

Amenities
Fully Furnished Home. Utilities, WIFI & Cable included. Great Walkable Neighborhood. Top Quality Construction by John Willis. Enjoy Wonderful Views. Great Location w/Level Walk-Out to Fenced Backyard. Generous Front Porch Front Door Opens To Lg Rooms w/Abundant Natural Light & Lg Windows-Hi Ceilings & Beautiful Hardwoods Thru-out Kitchen. Opens to Great Room Overlooking Backyard. Main Level Has 1 Bed/Office + Sun room-2nd Floor Has master suite w/ marble bath, 4 Bedrooms & home gym. Top floor w/ separate suite and media room.