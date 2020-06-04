All apartments in Atlanta
1229 Euclid Avenue NE

1229 Euclid Avenue Northeast · (770) 696-3443
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1229 Euclid Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Candler Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1132 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
lobby
Charming top floor corner unit condo in Candler Park! Walk to restaurants & shopping. Freshly painted throughout, renovated bathrooms, high ceilings, large kitchen, decorative fireplace with classic built-ins, hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen w/ granite, stainless steel. Deck off master, back porch with porch swing. Exterior storage closet. Rear parking lot with one space per unit, street parking in front. Front entrance through secure common lobby, rear entrance from back porch into kitchen from private parking lot. Walking distance to Inman Park, L5P, & Beltline

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1229 Euclid Avenue NE have any available units?
1229 Euclid Avenue NE has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1229 Euclid Avenue NE have?
Some of 1229 Euclid Avenue NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1229 Euclid Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
1229 Euclid Avenue NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1229 Euclid Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 1229 Euclid Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1229 Euclid Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 1229 Euclid Avenue NE does offer parking.
Does 1229 Euclid Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1229 Euclid Avenue NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1229 Euclid Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 1229 Euclid Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 1229 Euclid Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 1229 Euclid Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1229 Euclid Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1229 Euclid Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.
