1229 Euclid Avenue NE

Amenities
Charming top floor corner unit condo in Candler Park! Walk to restaurants & shopping. Freshly painted throughout, renovated bathrooms, high ceilings, large kitchen, decorative fireplace with classic built-ins, hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen w/ granite, stainless steel. Deck off master, back porch with porch swing. Exterior storage closet. Rear parking lot with one space per unit, street parking in front. Front entrance through secure common lobby, rear entrance from back porch into kitchen from private parking lot. Walking distance to Inman Park, L5P, & Beltline