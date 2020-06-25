All apartments in Tampa
8308 N 14th St
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:43 AM

8308 N 14th St

8308 N 14th St · No Longer Available
Location

8308 N 14th St, Tampa, FL 33604
Sulphur Springs

Amenities

(RLNE4866701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8308 N 14th St have any available units?
8308 N 14th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 8308 N 14th St currently offering any rent specials?
8308 N 14th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8308 N 14th St pet-friendly?
No, 8308 N 14th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 8308 N 14th St offer parking?
No, 8308 N 14th St does not offer parking.
Does 8308 N 14th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8308 N 14th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8308 N 14th St have a pool?
No, 8308 N 14th St does not have a pool.
Does 8308 N 14th St have accessible units?
No, 8308 N 14th St does not have accessible units.
Does 8308 N 14th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8308 N 14th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8308 N 14th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8308 N 14th St does not have units with air conditioning.
