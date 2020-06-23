All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8216 N 12TH STREET

8216 North 12th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8216 North 12th Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Sulphur Springs

Amenities

recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
MUST SEE ...TOTALLY REMODELED 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH UNIT .... READY FOR MOVE IN ....NEW FLOORS ....NEW BATHROOM...NEW KITCHEN ....MUST SEE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8216 N 12TH STREET have any available units?
8216 N 12TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8216 N 12TH STREET have?
Some of 8216 N 12TH STREET's amenities include recently renovated, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8216 N 12TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
8216 N 12TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8216 N 12TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 8216 N 12TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 8216 N 12TH STREET offer parking?
No, 8216 N 12TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 8216 N 12TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8216 N 12TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8216 N 12TH STREET have a pool?
No, 8216 N 12TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 8216 N 12TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 8216 N 12TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 8216 N 12TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 8216 N 12TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
