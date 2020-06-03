Rent Calculator
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
8013 N. 13th St.
Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:14 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8013 N. 13th St.
8013 North 13th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
8013 North 13th Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Sulphur Springs
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4797872)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8013 N. 13th St. have any available units?
8013 N. 13th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 8013 N. 13th St. currently offering any rent specials?
8013 N. 13th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8013 N. 13th St. pet-friendly?
No, 8013 N. 13th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 8013 N. 13th St. offer parking?
No, 8013 N. 13th St. does not offer parking.
Does 8013 N. 13th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8013 N. 13th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8013 N. 13th St. have a pool?
No, 8013 N. 13th St. does not have a pool.
Does 8013 N. 13th St. have accessible units?
No, 8013 N. 13th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 8013 N. 13th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8013 N. 13th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8013 N. 13th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8013 N. 13th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
