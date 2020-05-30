7120 Waterside Dr #106

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking playground

Nice Gated Community with lakes/Ponds! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Come home and relax in this nicely laid out 1bd 1bath condo. Trees and little pond right out your back door. Quiet neighborhood with play ground for the kids. Walk across the parking lot and throw your line in the water and catch some fish off the private community dock or just relax on your patio out the back door that is nicely treed. Hurry at this price it will not last long.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application



fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the

property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report;

(2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if

applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will

verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background

screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not

to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad

rental history.



For additional questions, please contact Lynn with Rent Solutions at 813-336-1972.



