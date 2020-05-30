All apartments in Tampa
7120 Waterside Dr #106
7120 Waterside Dr #106

7120 Waterside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7120 Waterside Drive, Tampa, FL 33617
Northeast Community

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
playground
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
playground
Nice Gated Community with lakes/Ponds! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Come home and relax in this nicely laid out 1bd 1bath condo. Trees and little pond right out your back door. Quiet neighborhood with play ground for the kids. Walk across the parking lot and throw your line in the water and catch some fish off the private community dock or just relax on your patio out the back door that is nicely treed. Hurry at this price it will not last long.

TO VIEW A VIRTUAL TOUR VISIT:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1186131

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application

fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the
property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report;
(2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if
applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will
verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background
screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not
to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad
rental history.

For additional questions, please contact Lynn with Rent Solutions at 813-336-1972.

(RLNE4158536)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7120 Waterside Dr #106 have any available units?
7120 Waterside Dr #106 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
What amenities does 7120 Waterside Dr #106 have?
Some of 7120 Waterside Dr #106's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7120 Waterside Dr #106 currently offering any rent specials?
7120 Waterside Dr #106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7120 Waterside Dr #106 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7120 Waterside Dr #106 is pet friendly.
Does 7120 Waterside Dr #106 offer parking?
Yes, 7120 Waterside Dr #106 offers parking.
Does 7120 Waterside Dr #106 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7120 Waterside Dr #106 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7120 Waterside Dr #106 have a pool?
No, 7120 Waterside Dr #106 does not have a pool.
Does 7120 Waterside Dr #106 have accessible units?
No, 7120 Waterside Dr #106 does not have accessible units.
Does 7120 Waterside Dr #106 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7120 Waterside Dr #106 does not have units with dishwashers.
