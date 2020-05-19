All apartments in Tampa
708 Brawin Ave
708 Brawin Ave

708 East Brawin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

708 East Brawin Avenue, Tampa, FL 33612

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new renovated 2 bedroom 2 full bath single family home - Large fenced yard, corner lot - updated interior. Ready for new year move in. Call today for details.

(RLNE5370711)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 Brawin Ave have any available units?
708 Brawin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 708 Brawin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
708 Brawin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Brawin Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 708 Brawin Ave is pet friendly.
Does 708 Brawin Ave offer parking?
No, 708 Brawin Ave does not offer parking.
Does 708 Brawin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 Brawin Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Brawin Ave have a pool?
No, 708 Brawin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 708 Brawin Ave have accessible units?
No, 708 Brawin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Brawin Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 708 Brawin Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 708 Brawin Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 708 Brawin Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
