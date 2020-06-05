Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 4716 Ohio Av.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
4716 Ohio Av
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:45 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4716 Ohio Av
4716 Ohio Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Sun Bay South
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
4716 Ohio Ave, Tampa, FL 33616
Sun Bay South
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4875358)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4716 Ohio Av have any available units?
4716 Ohio Av doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 4716 Ohio Av currently offering any rent specials?
4716 Ohio Av is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4716 Ohio Av pet-friendly?
No, 4716 Ohio Av is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 4716 Ohio Av offer parking?
No, 4716 Ohio Av does not offer parking.
Does 4716 Ohio Av have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4716 Ohio Av does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4716 Ohio Av have a pool?
No, 4716 Ohio Av does not have a pool.
Does 4716 Ohio Av have accessible units?
No, 4716 Ohio Av does not have accessible units.
Does 4716 Ohio Av have units with dishwashers?
No, 4716 Ohio Av does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4716 Ohio Av have units with air conditioning?
No, 4716 Ohio Av does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Rivertree Landing
6909 Indian River Drive
Tampa, FL 33617
Canopy at Citrus Park
13306 Canopy Grove Drive
Tampa, FL 33625
3001 West Horatio
3001 W Horatio St
Tampa, FL 33609
5 West
5150 Net Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
Arbors at Carrollwood
3939 Ehrlich Rd
Tampa, FL 33624
River Gardens
4009 N Howard Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Palmera Pointe
7417 Palmera Pointe Cir
Tampa, FL 33615
West End at 76Ten
7610 W Waters Ave
Tampa, FL 33615
Similar Pages
Tampa 1 Bedrooms
Tampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly Apartments
Tampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Sun Bay South
Tampa Palms
Lowry Park North
Channel District
West Meadows
Old Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln Gardens
Bayside West
Apartments Near Colleges
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical College
Ultimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College