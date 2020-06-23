All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3220 North 47th Street

3220 North 47th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3220 North 47th Street, Tampa, FL 33605
Highland Pines

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,080 sf home is located in Tampa, FL. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car port. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com.This home offers optional Smart Home upgrades such as Smart locks and Smart thermostat. Additional fees may apply. Ask your leasing agent for more information.Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3220 North 47th Street have any available units?
3220 North 47th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3220 North 47th Street have?
Some of 3220 North 47th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3220 North 47th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3220 North 47th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3220 North 47th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3220 North 47th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3220 North 47th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3220 North 47th Street offers parking.
Does 3220 North 47th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3220 North 47th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3220 North 47th Street have a pool?
No, 3220 North 47th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3220 North 47th Street have accessible units?
No, 3220 North 47th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3220 North 47th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3220 North 47th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
