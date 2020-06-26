All apartments in Tampa
3208 N 50th St
Last updated July 6 2019 at 10:22 AM

3208 N 50th St

3208 North 50th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3208 North 50th Street, Tampa, FL 33605
Highland Pines

Amenities

(RLNE4579683)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3208 N 50th St have any available units?
3208 N 50th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 3208 N 50th St currently offering any rent specials?
3208 N 50th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3208 N 50th St pet-friendly?
No, 3208 N 50th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3208 N 50th St offer parking?
No, 3208 N 50th St does not offer parking.
Does 3208 N 50th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3208 N 50th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3208 N 50th St have a pool?
No, 3208 N 50th St does not have a pool.
Does 3208 N 50th St have accessible units?
No, 3208 N 50th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3208 N 50th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3208 N 50th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3208 N 50th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3208 N 50th St does not have units with air conditioning.
