Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2904 W MARLIN AVENUE
Last updated October 7 2019 at 7:07 AM

2904 W MARLIN AVENUE

2904 West Marlin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2904 West Marlin Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611
Ballast Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ballast Point 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home for rent. Features spacious layout with upgraded kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, water softener, nicely sized bedrooms, new ac and ductwork, screened porch and a huge fenced yard (1/3 of an acre, lawn maintenace included). Home is walking distance to Bayshore Blvd, Ballast Point Elementary, Ballast Point Park and a short drive to downtown, Macdill Air Force Base, Crosstown Expressway, YMCA and Gandy Bridge.
Background check required, $50.00 per adult applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2904 W MARLIN AVENUE have any available units?
2904 W MARLIN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2904 W MARLIN AVENUE have?
Some of 2904 W MARLIN AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2904 W MARLIN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2904 W MARLIN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2904 W MARLIN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2904 W MARLIN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2904 W MARLIN AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2904 W MARLIN AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2904 W MARLIN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2904 W MARLIN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2904 W MARLIN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2904 W MARLIN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2904 W MARLIN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2904 W MARLIN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2904 W MARLIN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2904 W MARLIN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
