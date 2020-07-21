2904 W MARLIN AVENUE

Amenities

Ballast Point 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home for rent. Features spacious layout with upgraded kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, water softener, nicely sized bedrooms, new ac and ductwork, screened porch and a huge fenced yard (1/3 of an acre, lawn maintenace included). Home is walking distance to Bayshore Blvd, Ballast Point Elementary, Ballast Point Park and a short drive to downtown, Macdill Air Force Base, Crosstown Expressway, YMCA and Gandy Bridge.

Background check required, $50.00 per adult applicant.