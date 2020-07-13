Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area dog park gym on-site laundry playground pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed parking bbq/grill courtyard e-payments hot tub online portal package receiving

Located in the heart of Tampa, Belara Lakes Apartments offers contemporary apartment homes. Simplify your life with online service requests and rent payment options, unwind by one of the refreshing pools, take a leisurely walk around the lake, or enjoy family time at our children’s playground. This lively location provides easy access to an exceptional mix of stores and restaurants to serve your shopping and entertainment needs, along with being conveniently located near major employers and transportation. Plus, our floor plans are the largest in the neighborhood! Select from eight distinctive and spacious floor plans, featuring one, two, and three bedroom layouts. Start your life at Belara Lakes with a tour today!