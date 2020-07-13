All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like Belara Lakes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
Belara Lakes
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:47 PM

Belara Lakes

8402 N Waterford Ave · (813) 530-2332
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
LIMITED TIME ONLY! $99 admin and application fee special! Hurry...this won't last long! Contact Leasing Office for Details
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Lowry Park North
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8402 N Waterford Ave, Tampa, FL 33604
Lowry Park North

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 15P6 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,070

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Unit 14P6 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,080

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Unit 17P3 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 07P6 · Avail. now

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1074 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 06M5 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,655

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1601 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Belara Lakes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
parking
bbq/grill
courtyard
e-payments
hot tub
online portal
package receiving
Located in the heart of Tampa, Belara Lakes Apartments offers contemporary apartment homes. Simplify your life with online service requests and rent payment options, unwind by one of the refreshing pools, take a leisurely walk around the lake, or enjoy family time at our children’s playground. This lively location provides easy access to an exceptional mix of stores and restaurants to serve your shopping and entertainment needs, along with being conveniently located near major employers and transportation. Plus, our floor plans are the largest in the neighborhood! Select from eight distinctive and spacious floor plans, featuring one, two, and three bedroom layouts. Start your life at Belara Lakes with a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 10-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: No weight limit. Breed restrictions apply.
Dogs
fee: $350 per dog
Cats
fee: $200 per cat
Parking Details: Open Lot: 1 Spot Included in Lease.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in leaes

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Belara Lakes have any available units?
Belara Lakes has 8 units available starting at $1,070 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does Belara Lakes have?
Some of Belara Lakes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Belara Lakes currently offering any rent specials?
Belara Lakes is offering the following rent specials: LIMITED TIME ONLY! $99 admin and application fee special! Hurry...this won't last long! Contact Leasing Office for Details
Is Belara Lakes pet-friendly?
Yes, Belara Lakes is pet friendly.
Does Belara Lakes offer parking?
Yes, Belara Lakes offers parking.
Does Belara Lakes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Belara Lakes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Belara Lakes have a pool?
Yes, Belara Lakes has a pool.
Does Belara Lakes have accessible units?
No, Belara Lakes does not have accessible units.
Does Belara Lakes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Belara Lakes has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Belara Lakes?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Preserve
6501 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616
Olympus Harbour Island
301 Harbour Place Dr
Tampa, FL 33602
Palm River
742 Palm Bay Dr
Tampa, FL 33619
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr
Tampa, FL 33619
Waterview at Rocky Point
5430 Ginger Cove Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
The Pearl Apartments
2110 N. Ola Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
916 S Oregon
916 South Oregon Avenue
Tampa, FL 33606
HITE
6006 N. Florida Avenue
Tampa, FL 33604

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity