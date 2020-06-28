2705 N OAKDALE AVENUE

Amenities

Recently renovated! 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms this adorable home is spacious and filled with natural light. Stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Solid wood white shaker kitchen cabinets. Brand new paver driveway and large fenced backyard. Covered front and back porch. Near armature works and riverwalk!