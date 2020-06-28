All apartments in Tampa
2705 N OAKDALE AVENUE
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:04 AM

2705 N OAKDALE AVENUE

2705 North Oakdale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2705 North Oakdale Avenue, Tampa, FL 33602
Riverside Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Recently renovated! 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms this adorable home is spacious and filled with natural light. Stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Solid wood white shaker kitchen cabinets. Brand new paver driveway and large fenced backyard. Covered front and back porch. Near armature works and riverwalk!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2705 N OAKDALE AVENUE have any available units?
2705 N OAKDALE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2705 N OAKDALE AVENUE have?
Some of 2705 N OAKDALE AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2705 N OAKDALE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2705 N OAKDALE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2705 N OAKDALE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2705 N OAKDALE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2705 N OAKDALE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2705 N OAKDALE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2705 N OAKDALE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2705 N OAKDALE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2705 N OAKDALE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2705 N OAKDALE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2705 N OAKDALE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2705 N OAKDALE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2705 N OAKDALE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2705 N OAKDALE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
