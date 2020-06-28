2705 N OAKDALE AVENUE

2705 North Oakdale Avenue, Tampa, FL 33602 Riverside Heights
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Recently renovated! 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms this adorable home is spacious and filled with natural light. Stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Solid wood white shaker kitchen cabinets. Brand new paver driveway and large fenced backyard. Covered front and back porch. Near armature works and riverwalk!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
