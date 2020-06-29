All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 2002 E Fairbanks St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2002 E Fairbanks St
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:30 PM

2002 E Fairbanks St

2002 E Fairbanks St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2002 E Fairbanks St, Tampa, FL 33604

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2002 E Fairbanks St Available 11/21/19 Must See - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Pet Policy
Cats allowed
Dogs allowed

(RLNE4433479)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2002 E Fairbanks St have any available units?
2002 E Fairbanks St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 2002 E Fairbanks St currently offering any rent specials?
2002 E Fairbanks St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2002 E Fairbanks St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2002 E Fairbanks St is pet friendly.
Does 2002 E Fairbanks St offer parking?
No, 2002 E Fairbanks St does not offer parking.
Does 2002 E Fairbanks St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2002 E Fairbanks St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2002 E Fairbanks St have a pool?
No, 2002 E Fairbanks St does not have a pool.
Does 2002 E Fairbanks St have accessible units?
No, 2002 E Fairbanks St does not have accessible units.
Does 2002 E Fairbanks St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2002 E Fairbanks St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2002 E Fairbanks St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2002 E Fairbanks St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bungalow Oaks Apartments
13418 Dottie Dr
Tampa, FL 33617
The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments
8801 Hunter's Lake Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
South Pointe Apartments
5000 S Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33611
Amira at Westly
6105 Paddock Glen Drive
Tampa, FL 33634
Mezzo at Tampa Palms
15210 Amberly Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
500 Harbour Island
500 Knights Run Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
The Beck at Hidden River
8801 Hidden River Parkway
Tampa, FL 33637
Promenade At Tampa Palms
16200 Enclave at Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33647

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College