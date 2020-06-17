Rent Calculator
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2002 E 5th Ave
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM
1 of 1
2002 E 5th Ave
2002 East 5th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2002 East 5th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605
Historic Ybor City
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Ybor condo. 2/2 plus loft. Could be third bdrm. High ceilings. Gated off-street parking. Beautiful, well maintained unit. Steps away from all Ybor City has to offer. Quick access to anywhere in Tampa.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2002 E 5th Ave have any available units?
2002 E 5th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 2002 E 5th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2002 E 5th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2002 E 5th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2002 E 5th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 2002 E 5th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2002 E 5th Ave offers parking.
Does 2002 E 5th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2002 E 5th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2002 E 5th Ave have a pool?
No, 2002 E 5th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2002 E 5th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2002 E 5th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2002 E 5th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2002 E 5th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2002 E 5th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2002 E 5th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
