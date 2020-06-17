All apartments in Tampa
Last updated April 19 2020 at 5:29 PM

1810 East Palm Avenue - 1, Unit 1309

1810 East Palm Avenue · (813) 857-1560
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1810 East Palm Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605
Historic Ybor City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,185

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 598 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
The Quarter at Ybor is located in the historic district of East Tampa and offers condos that have an urban style feel. This is an ideal location in the heart of Tampa, you will love all the action and attractions you can take part in. The unit here is designed with nice features and finishes. Your unit features wood flooring, spa-like bathrooms, a walk-in closet, balcony, kitchen, a washer, and dryer installed and much more. The rent is affordable and in a great area, what else could you ask for? You will love the amenities offered to the residents as well.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient (3 times the rent) and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted, or have a bad rental history. NO PETS ALLOWED. Submit an application online at www.TPMGroup.us
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

