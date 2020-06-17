1810 East Palm Avenue - 1, Unit 1309

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

The Quarter at Ybor is located in the historic district of East Tampa and offers condos that have an urban style feel. This is an ideal location in the heart of Tampa, you will love all the action and attractions you can take part in. The unit here is designed with nice features and finishes. Your unit features wood flooring, spa-like bathrooms, a walk-in closet, balcony, kitchen, a washer, and dryer installed and much more. The rent is affordable and in a great area, what else could you ask for? You will love the amenities offered to the residents as well.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient (3 times the rent) and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted, or have a bad rental history. NO PETS ALLOWED. Submit an application online at www.TPMGroup.us

The Quarter at Ybor is located in the historic district of East Tampa and offers condos that have an urban style feel. This is an ideal location in the heart of Tampa, you will love all the action and attractions you can take part in. The unit here is designed with nice features and finishes. Your unit features wood flooring, spa-like bathrooms, a walk-in closet, balcony, kitchen, a washer, and dryer installed and much more. The rent is affordable and in a great area, what else could you ask for? You will love the amenities offered to the residents as well.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient (3 times the rent) and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted, or have a bad rental history. NO PETS ALLOWED. Submit an application online at www.TPMGroup.us