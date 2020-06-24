Rent Calculator
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
1608 E. Maple Ave.
Last updated April 22 2019 at 10:18 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1608 E. Maple Ave.
1608 E Maple Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1608 E Maple Ave, Tampa, FL 33604
Sulphur Springs
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4024766)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1608 E. Maple Ave. have any available units?
1608 E. Maple Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 1608 E. Maple Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1608 E. Maple Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 E. Maple Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1608 E. Maple Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 1608 E. Maple Ave. offer parking?
No, 1608 E. Maple Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1608 E. Maple Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1608 E. Maple Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 E. Maple Ave. have a pool?
No, 1608 E. Maple Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1608 E. Maple Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1608 E. Maple Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 E. Maple Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1608 E. Maple Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1608 E. Maple Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1608 E. Maple Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
