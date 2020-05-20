Rent Calculator
115 S Lois Ave # 104
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:47 PM
1 of 10
115 S Lois Ave # 104
No Longer Available
115 S Lois Av 104, Tampa, FL 33609
Beach Park
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully Furnished -
(RLNE2696889)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 115 S Lois Ave # 104 have any available units?
115 S Lois Ave # 104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 115 S Lois Ave # 104 currently offering any rent specials?
115 S Lois Ave # 104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 S Lois Ave # 104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 S Lois Ave # 104 is pet friendly.
Does 115 S Lois Ave # 104 offer parking?
No, 115 S Lois Ave # 104 does not offer parking.
Does 115 S Lois Ave # 104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 S Lois Ave # 104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 S Lois Ave # 104 have a pool?
No, 115 S Lois Ave # 104 does not have a pool.
Does 115 S Lois Ave # 104 have accessible units?
No, 115 S Lois Ave # 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 115 S Lois Ave # 104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 S Lois Ave # 104 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 S Lois Ave # 104 have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 S Lois Ave # 104 does not have units with air conditioning.
