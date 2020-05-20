All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:47 PM

115 S Lois Ave # 104

115 S Lois Av 104 · No Longer Available
Location

115 S Lois Av 104, Tampa, FL 33609
Beach Park

Amenities

pet friendly
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully Furnished -

(RLNE2696889)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 S Lois Ave # 104 have any available units?
115 S Lois Ave # 104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 115 S Lois Ave # 104 currently offering any rent specials?
115 S Lois Ave # 104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 S Lois Ave # 104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 S Lois Ave # 104 is pet friendly.
Does 115 S Lois Ave # 104 offer parking?
No, 115 S Lois Ave # 104 does not offer parking.
Does 115 S Lois Ave # 104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 S Lois Ave # 104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 S Lois Ave # 104 have a pool?
No, 115 S Lois Ave # 104 does not have a pool.
Does 115 S Lois Ave # 104 have accessible units?
No, 115 S Lois Ave # 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 115 S Lois Ave # 104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 S Lois Ave # 104 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 S Lois Ave # 104 have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 S Lois Ave # 104 does not have units with air conditioning.
