beach park
Last updated July 12 2020
256 Apartments for rent in Beach Park, Tampa, FL
1 of 21
13 Units Available
Mosaic Westshore
110 S Hoover Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,963
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,619
1473 sqft
Stylish homes with views of the bay. Community highlights include tropical landscaping, a game room and a conference center. Close to Westshore Plaza Mall and Cypress Point Park. Five miles from downtown. Near I-275.
1 Unit Available
110 South Hoover Boulevard
110 South Hoover Boulevard, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,466
672 sqft
Move into a one, two or three-bedroom residence at Mosaic Westshore and experience a true luxury apartment, Tampa-style, with views of the bay and lush tropical landscaping.
1 Unit Available
107 S OBRIEN STREET
107 South Obrien Street, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1000 sqft
You’ll be blown away by this fully updated condo from the moment you step through the front door! Located in Siena Villas in Beach Park, this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom spacious rental features a desirable layout and an ample amount of storage, spread
1 Unit Available
4314 W ROBIN LANE
4314 West Robin Lane, Tampa, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3530 sqft
Beautiful 4 bed 3.5 bath 2 car garage home in South Tampa, Beach Park area. This is a fantastic home with a huge living room that goes out to the gorgeous back yard. Large kitchen with granite counter tops.
1 Unit Available
822 S BAYSIDE DRIVE
822 Bayside Drive, Tampa, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
4790 sqft
Stunning Open Bay Views and Spectacular Sunsets! One Of A Kind South Tampa Red Brick Home In One Of The Most Sought After Neighborhoods In Tampa.
1 Unit Available
5302 W KENNEDY BOULEVARD
5302 West Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
864 sqft
GREAT SOUTH TAMPA OPPORTUNITY IN HIGHLY DESIRABLE BEACH PARK-WESTSHORE AREA. Immaculate Ground Floor Unit in the gated "Siena Villas" complex.
1 Unit Available
804 IDLEWOOD AVENUE
804 Idlewood Drive, Tampa, FL
5 Bedrooms
$6,250
4469 sqft
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. SHORT TERM RENTAL 6 MONTH OR LESS WILL BE CONSIDERED. Classic Mediterranean on two lots! Combined over one-quarter acre in the heart of Beach Park. Surrounded by million-dollar homes and Old Tampa Bay.
1 Unit Available
4221 W CLEVELAND STREET
4221 West Cleveland Street, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1077 sqft
Virtual Tour Available. A perfect rental for someone relocating to the area in close proximity to the airport, restaurants & downtown.This Beach Park home has been wonderfully restored and updated while keeping the original architecture in place.
1 Unit Available
115 S LOIS AVENUE
115 South Lois Avenue, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing south Tampa property with heated pool and spa, workout center, outdoor patios with fire pits. Beautifully remodeled units with tile and granite counters and inside laundry.
1 of 19
28 Units Available
Lantower Westshore
4504 W Spruce St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,441
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,263
1381 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
1 of 48
30 Units Available
Novus Westshore
4310 W Spruce St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,424
688 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,444
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1142 sqft
Situated in Westshore, close to downtown Tampa. Spacious apartment homes with 10-foot ceilings, designer kitchens, ceramic tile bathrooms and hardwood-style floors. Community amenities include a social lounge, clubhouse, health club, game room and landscaped courtyard.
1 of 27
7 Units Available
Millennium Westshore
4400 W Spruce St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,171
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1150 sqft
Luxury community in South Tampa. Theater-style media room, pool, yoga, and full concierge services on-site. Recently renovated suites with granite countertops, updated appliances, and master bedrooms with walk-in closets. Coffee bar and internet cafe on-site.
1 Unit Available
1508 S Clark Ave
1508 South Clark Avenue, Tampa, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
1501 sqft
Palma Ceia 4 Bedroom - This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home sits in the heart of South Tampa. Located in the Plant school district, this home is located near Mabry Elementary, Coleman Middle School and St. Mary's Episcopal Day School.
1 Unit Available
4400 West Spruce Street
4400 West Spruce Street, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,171
575 sqft
Millennium Westshore represents the best in South Tampa luxury living, offering studios through three bedrooms in stunning open concept designs that feature 10' ceilings, granite counter tops, huge closet spaces and solid surface flooring options,
1 Unit Available
3711 W NORTH B STREET
3711 West North B Street, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
800 sqft
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED (water, electricity, wifi, sewer, trash, lawn service) LOVELY 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH WITH BEAUTIFUL WOOD FLOORS AND AN ORNAMENTAL FIREPLACE IN THE LIVING ROOM. LARGE BEDROOM WITH AN ADDITIONAL BEDROOM OR STUDY.
1 Unit Available
205 N Trask St
205 North Trask Street, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2268 sqft
This designer upscale Westshore townhome has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 2-car garage.
1 Unit Available
4313 West Nassau Street
4313 West Nassau Street, Tampa, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,445
1865 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
4213 W. Watrous Ave.
4213 West Watrous Avenue, Tampa, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
3839 sqft
GORGEOUS HOUSE!!! - Very large house, with lots of storage. Offers you a Master Suite with huge whirlpool tub and very large walking closet. 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, office/Den and Game room with balcony. Fenced in back yard.
1 Unit Available
4121 West Grace Street
4121 West Grace Street, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1152 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
4611 W NORTH B STREET
4611 West North B Street, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
632 sqft
2 Bed 1 bath Condo.The 2nd bedroom can be an office, there is a built a high end Murphy bed with drawers and cloth racks and brand new memory foam mattress This unit has a large OPEN living/dining space.
1 Unit Available
120 S CHURCH AVENUE
120 South Church Avenue, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
810 sqft
***South Tampa Location*** This 2 bedroom 1 bath, second floor corner unit is located in the community called Kingston Court.
1 Unit Available
3607 West North B Street
3607 West North B Street, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
House In The Plant High School District - Property Id: 216572 The House is located in a Great School District to include Mitchell, Wilson and Plant High School all among the tops schools in Hillsborough County School District School Bus Stop Just
1 Unit Available
3909 W Cleveland St 108
3909 West Cleveland Street, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,075
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
PERFECT South Tampa location $500 off NOW! - Property Id: 237021 CALL TODAY FOR MORE INFO ! UNIT 222 IS OFFERING $500 OF YOUR FIRST MONTHS RENT.
1 Unit Available
210 S CLARK AVENUE
210 South Clark Avenue, Tampa, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,250
3347 sqft
Over 3,300 square feet in which you can quarantine yourself. And, when you can't take being inside anymore, luckily enough you'll have a double lot for all your social distancing needs. This ranch style home has 5 bedrooms and 4 full baths.
