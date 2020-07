Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse elevator 24hr gym playground pool package receiving tennis court volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill business center car wash area green community hot tub media room

We are now welcoming in-person and virtual tours by appointment. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. Let Lakes at Pembroke surround you with lush tropical landscaping. We provide individual entrances with serene water views. Enjoy our elegant clubhouse, take a dip in one of our pools, or work off that stressful day in our fitness center. Lakes at Pembroke gives you what you need to live the way you want. Located close to Dade and Broward counties, we offer easy access to countless shopping, fine dining and unbeatable entertainment. Let our leasing professionals at Lakes at Pembroke help you find your new home.