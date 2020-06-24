Listing Agent Naty Gonzalez Email: natyrealtorfl@yahoo.com 407-766-7331 - Apartment for rent in Laurate Park. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car garage. Includes electricity, water, cable, internet, gym and pool amenities
(RLNE5638068)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9072 Yonath St -PO- have any available units?
9072 Yonath St -PO- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 9072 Yonath St -PO- have?
Some of 9072 Yonath St -PO-'s amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9072 Yonath St -PO- currently offering any rent specials?
9072 Yonath St -PO- is not currently offering any rent specials.