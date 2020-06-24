All apartments in Orlando
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:05 AM

9072 Yonath St -PO-

9072 Yonath Street · No Longer Available
Location

9072 Yonath Street, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Listing Agent Naty Gonzalez Email: natyrealtorfl@yahoo.com 407-766-7331 - Apartment for rent in Laurate Park. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car garage. Includes electricity, water, cable, internet, gym and pool amenities

(RLNE5638068)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9072 Yonath St -PO- have any available units?
9072 Yonath St -PO- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 9072 Yonath St -PO- have?
Some of 9072 Yonath St -PO-'s amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9072 Yonath St -PO- currently offering any rent specials?
9072 Yonath St -PO- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9072 Yonath St -PO- pet-friendly?
No, 9072 Yonath St -PO- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 9072 Yonath St -PO- offer parking?
Yes, 9072 Yonath St -PO- offers parking.
Does 9072 Yonath St -PO- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9072 Yonath St -PO- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9072 Yonath St -PO- have a pool?
Yes, 9072 Yonath St -PO- has a pool.
Does 9072 Yonath St -PO- have accessible units?
No, 9072 Yonath St -PO- does not have accessible units.
Does 9072 Yonath St -PO- have units with dishwashers?
No, 9072 Yonath St -PO- does not have units with dishwashers.

