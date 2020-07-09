All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like
Castilian.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
Castilian
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 AM

Castilian

4746 S Rio Grande Avenue · (833) 522-8924
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4746 S Rio Grande Avenue, Orlando, FL 32839

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 167 · Avail. now

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 547 sqft

Unit 048 · Avail. now

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 547 sqft

Unit 273 · Avail. now

$1,178

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 021 · Avail. now

$1,349

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 997 sqft

Unit 107 · Avail. now

$1,349

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 997 sqft

Unit 240 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1048 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Castilian.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
e-payments
internet access
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
courtyard
online portal
Castilian offers residents tons of premium upgrades -- from designer lighting packages and finishes to modern kitchens and bathrooms, all the comforts of home have been detailed just for you. At Castilian, all of our apartment homes have large bedrooms, walk-in closets and they all come equipped with a full bath featuring long and ample counter space and plenty of storage. Each apartment home has been renovated into an exciting space that you'll be thrilled to call home. You’ll love the hardwood-style vinyl flooring in the family room and kitchen areas and the plush carpeting in the bedrooms. Granite-looking counter-tops and sleek drawer pulls and knobs in the kitchen and the bathrooms tie everything together. The addition of stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel light fixtures, washer and dryers in most homes and neutral paint throughout solidify these apartment homes as ones that truly can't be beat. Welcome to better living... Welcome to Castilian!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-14 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: $99 or $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Castilian have any available units?
Castilian has 8 units available starting at $1,049 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does Castilian have?
Some of Castilian's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Castilian currently offering any rent specials?
Castilian is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Castilian pet-friendly?
Yes, Castilian is pet friendly.
Does Castilian offer parking?
Yes, Castilian offers parking.
Does Castilian have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Castilian offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Castilian have a pool?
Yes, Castilian has a pool.
Does Castilian have accessible units?
No, Castilian does not have accessible units.
Does Castilian have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Castilian has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Highpoint Club Apartments
11100 Point Sylvan Cir
Orlando, FL 32825
Southern Oaks
5900 Park Hamilton Blvd
Orlando, FL 32808
Camden Thornton Park
420 E Church St
Orlando, FL 32801
The Paramount On Lake Eola
415 E Pine St
Orlando, FL 32801
Integra Cove
6801 Integra Cove Blvd
Orlando, FL 32821
Kestra Apartments
10387 Vista Oaks Court
Orlando, FL 32836
Lorenzo at East Mil
1968 Lake Heritage Cir
Orlando, FL 32839
Infinity Residences at the Park
4000 Maguire Blvd
Orlando, FL 32803

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 BedroomsOrlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly PlacesOrlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman NorthMilleniaBaldwin ParkVista EastSouth SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia CollegeBethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach