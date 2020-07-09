Amenities
Castilian offers residents tons of premium upgrades -- from designer lighting packages and finishes to modern kitchens and bathrooms, all the comforts of home have been detailed just for you. At Castilian, all of our apartment homes have large bedrooms, walk-in closets and they all come equipped with a full bath featuring long and ample counter space and plenty of storage. Each apartment home has been renovated into an exciting space that you'll be thrilled to call home. You’ll love the hardwood-style vinyl flooring in the family room and kitchen areas and the plush carpeting in the bedrooms. Granite-looking counter-tops and sleek drawer pulls and knobs in the kitchen and the bathrooms tie everything together. The addition of stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel light fixtures, washer and dryers in most homes and neutral paint throughout solidify these apartment homes as ones that truly can't be beat. Welcome to better living... Welcome to Castilian!