Beautiful Class A office Suite in Metrowest Area of Orlando. This Suite consists of two room - one Pentagon type room with beautiful views and windows and other front office, like reception or sitting area.

Class A office Space suite in Central Florida in well sought Metrowest Veranda Park office complex. This office is located close to several fast food restaurants, publics, CVS, Gas station, and a Bank. Ample free parking make it one of the best locations in Orlando Area