Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great Property in the very popular condo of Carter Glen! Beautiful wood floors and nice floor plan! Great 2 bedroom condo! Just accross the street from Super Walmart and shopping. Just minutes to OIA(MCO),major roads, schools and restaurants. Schedule a showing today this will go fast!