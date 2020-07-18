All apartments in Orlando
613 Ridgewood St 7

613 E Ridgewood St Unit 7 · No Longer Available
Location

613 E Ridgewood St Unit 7, Orlando, FL 32803
Lake Eola Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Furnished Unit-Lake Eola Downtown Orlando - Property Id: 94546

Furnished $1,600 / $ 1,825 w utilities,cable,internet and water included.
Located in the highly desirable Lake Eola historic district.
The park is the centerpiece of downtown Orlando, where many of the cities major events and activities occur.
You are in walking distance to downtown Orlando and Thornton Park business district, restaurants and nightlife. Walkability score is 87.
Dr. Phillips Performing Arts 1 mi.
Amway Center1.4 mi.
Orlando Regional Medical Center 2 mi.
Florida Hospital 2 mi.
University of Central Florida 2 mi.
Interstate 4-2 mi.
Disney World 18 mi.
Crosstown 408-4 mi.
If you are looking for downtown living check this place out.
This is not just a place to live it's a life style.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/94546
Property Id 94546

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4971377)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 613 Ridgewood St 7 have any available units?
613 Ridgewood St 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 613 Ridgewood St 7 have?
Some of 613 Ridgewood St 7's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 613 Ridgewood St 7 currently offering any rent specials?
613 Ridgewood St 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 Ridgewood St 7 pet-friendly?
No, 613 Ridgewood St 7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 613 Ridgewood St 7 offer parking?
No, 613 Ridgewood St 7 does not offer parking.
Does 613 Ridgewood St 7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 613 Ridgewood St 7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 Ridgewood St 7 have a pool?
No, 613 Ridgewood St 7 does not have a pool.
Does 613 Ridgewood St 7 have accessible units?
No, 613 Ridgewood St 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 613 Ridgewood St 7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 613 Ridgewood St 7 has units with dishwashers.
