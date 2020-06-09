All apartments in Orlando
Last updated August 9 2019 at 3:20 AM

4311 KASPER DRIVE

4311 Kasper Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4311 Kasper Drive, Orlando, FL 32803
Dover Shores West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 3 bath pool and lake front home located minutes from Major highways, Downtown Orlando and the International Airport. You won't find a more move in ready home in this location with the amenities this one has to offer. Fabulous open concept living and dining rooms overlooking your amazing kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Plus an additional family room with french doors out to your screened in pool and patio overlooking the amazing lake front. Huge master suite with private bath featuring a soak in tub and glass shower stall. Two more bedrooms and 2 more bathrooms, one with access to the pool area. Also enjoy the additional home office and the convenience of an indoor laundry room equipped with washer and dryer. This is a one of a kind rental. Do not miss it! Schedule your private showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4311 KASPER DRIVE have any available units?
4311 KASPER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4311 KASPER DRIVE have?
Some of 4311 KASPER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4311 KASPER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4311 KASPER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4311 KASPER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4311 KASPER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4311 KASPER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4311 KASPER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4311 KASPER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4311 KASPER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4311 KASPER DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4311 KASPER DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4311 KASPER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4311 KASPER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4311 KASPER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4311 KASPER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
