4311 KASPER DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Gorgeous 3 bedroom 3 bath pool and lake front home located minutes from Major highways, Downtown Orlando and the International Airport. You won't find a more move in ready home in this location with the amenities this one has to offer. Fabulous open concept living and dining rooms overlooking your amazing kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Plus an additional family room with french doors out to your screened in pool and patio overlooking the amazing lake front. Huge master suite with private bath featuring a soak in tub and glass shower stall. Two more bedrooms and 2 more bathrooms, one with access to the pool area. Also enjoy the additional home office and the convenience of an indoor laundry room equipped with washer and dryer. This is a one of a kind rental. Do not miss it! Schedule your private showing today.