4215 S. Semoran Blvd #5
Last updated July 1 2020 at 10:00 AM

4215 S. Semoran Blvd #5

4215 Semoran Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4215 Semoran Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
car wash area
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
gym
pool
Price Drop. Move in ready. - Beautiful 1/1.5 Townhouse Unit!
Pet Friendly Community.

This lovely Community Offers 2 Pools, Fitness Center, Car Care Center, Close to Orlando International Airport, & Major highways.

More photos to follow when renovations completed.

Fees Required:
$100.00 Application Fee per person
$250.00 Holding fee
Security Deposit : $975.00 Minimum
Credit Score Required: 600+
Income Required: 2.5x rental amount or more

Other Requirements:
No evictions within the last 10+ years

Unit includes; water, sewer, trash, pest control.

(RLNE3747261)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4215 S. Semoran Blvd #5 have any available units?
4215 S. Semoran Blvd #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4215 S. Semoran Blvd #5 have?
Some of 4215 S. Semoran Blvd #5's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4215 S. Semoran Blvd #5 currently offering any rent specials?
4215 S. Semoran Blvd #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4215 S. Semoran Blvd #5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4215 S. Semoran Blvd #5 is pet friendly.
Does 4215 S. Semoran Blvd #5 offer parking?
No, 4215 S. Semoran Blvd #5 does not offer parking.
Does 4215 S. Semoran Blvd #5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4215 S. Semoran Blvd #5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4215 S. Semoran Blvd #5 have a pool?
Yes, 4215 S. Semoran Blvd #5 has a pool.
Does 4215 S. Semoran Blvd #5 have accessible units?
No, 4215 S. Semoran Blvd #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 4215 S. Semoran Blvd #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4215 S. Semoran Blvd #5 does not have units with dishwashers.

