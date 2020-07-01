4215 S. Semoran Blvd #5

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated gym pool car wash area

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area gym pool

Price Drop. Move in ready. - Beautiful 1/1.5 Townhouse Unit!

Pet Friendly Community.



This lovely Community Offers 2 Pools, Fitness Center, Car Care Center, Close to Orlando International Airport, & Major highways.



More photos to follow when renovations completed.



Fees Required:

$100.00 Application Fee per person

$250.00 Holding fee

Security Deposit : $975.00 Minimum

Credit Score Required: 600+

Income Required: 2.5x rental amount or more



Other Requirements:

No evictions within the last 10+ years



Unit includes; water, sewer, trash, pest control.



(RLNE3747261)