south semoran
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:48 PM
268 Apartments for rent in South Semoran, Orlando, FL
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Fisherman's Village
5800 Dolphin Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1150 sqft
Great location near Orlando. On-site amenities include playground, pool, gym and clubhouse. Apartments feature patios or balconies, fireplaces, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Whirlpool appliances and top-notch kitchen packages. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
8 Units Available
Polos Apartments
5583 Gatlin Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful community offers larger homes near area amenities including golf and shops. Homes feature stone tile floors, walk-in closets, and personal laundry equipment. On-site resort-style pool, lounge area, and green space.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5545 Devonbriar Way - Unit I105
5545 Devonbriar Way, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1150 sqft
5545 Devonbriar Way - Unit I105 Available 08/21/20 3/2 Condo Available On 8/21/20 - Requires a $100.00 Admin Fee due at move in Security Deposit : $1,400 Minimum Application Fee: $50.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5785 Gatlin Avenue Unit 715
5785 Gatlin Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
735 sqft
Large 1 bedroom 1 bath located minutes from the Airport! - Large 1 bedroom 1 bath boasting over 700 sq ft, located minutes from the Airport! This freshly painted unit comes with washer/dryer hookups.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5713 Gatlin Ave
5713 Gatlin Avenue, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1078 sqft
4512 Commander Drive Unit 1718 Available 08/01/20 Venetian Place - Live near the airport. This condo is located on the 1st floor. Dining area and breakfast bar. Relax in the study/den or sun room.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2966 S Semoran Blvd #1607
2966 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
889 sqft
2966 S Semoran Blvd #1607 Orlando FL 32822 - Beautiful & Cozy Condo Shows great, Granite Breakfast Bar Kitchen with sizzling back splash newer A/C.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4349 S. Semoran Blvd #6
4349 Semoran Boulevard, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1426 sqft
Move in Ready 08/01/2020 - 3 bedroom 2 bath first floor condo, in the beautiful Avalon Community Tile floors thru out, Stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2954 S. Semoran Blvd #1303
2954 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
889 sqft
Beautiful condo on 1st floor with tennis court views available now . . .
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4405 S. Semoran Blvd #4
4405 Semoran Boulevard, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1426 sqft
4405 S. Semoran Blvd #4 Available 07/15/20 July 15th Move in - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath condo located in the Avalon Condominium with 1426 sqf for living space. Close to Orlando Int'l Airport, 1-4, 408 & 528.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4100-8 Pershing Point Place
4100 Pershing Pointe Pl, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1006 sqft
4100-8 Pershing Point Place - PA4100-8 Available 08/12/20 Beautiful 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms condo! - Beautiful 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms condo near the Florida Mall and Orlando International Airport.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4326 Pershing Pointe Place Unit 4
4326 Pershing Pointe Place, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1006 sqft
Spacious 2/2 Upstairs Condo - Palmas Altas - Adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Palmas Altas. Close to everything - just off Semoran Blvd. 1000 sq ft of living space with dining room, living room and two large bedrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5701 Gatlin Ave, Unit 116
5701 Gatlin Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5701 Gatlin Ave, Unit 116 Available 08/12/20 Charming 1/1 with water included!! Venetian Place Condominiums! - This 1 bedroom condo located on the 1st floor offers an open living room, plenty of natural light, fully loaded kitchen, dining area,
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4532 Commander Dr. #2138
4532 Commander Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1054 sqft
Spacious 2BR/2BA Condo in Venetian Place! - NOTE- Please be aware that showings can only be completed during business hours of the HOA, which is Monday through Friday 9am to 5pm.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5587 Devonbriar Way Unit J-104
5587 Devonbriar Way, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
5587 Devonbriar Way Unit J-104 Available 08/14/20 2/2 Condo Available 8/14/2020 - Requires a $100.00 Admin Fee due at move in Security Deposit : $1,200.00 Minimum Application Fee: $50.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4367 Thornbriar Lane Apt. P102
4367 Thornbriar Lane, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
935 sqft
4367 Thornbriar Lane Apt. P102 Available 08/01/20 Great Condo Near Orlando Int'l Airport!!! - Great Condo in a beautiful community. It has 2 bedroom and 2 bath with screened patio, First Floor Unit.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4301 Lizshire Lane #111 Orange
4301 Lizshire Lane, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
810 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath 1st floor Condo For Rent at 4301 Lizshire Lane #111 Orlando, FL 32822 - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath 1st floor Condo For Rent at 4301 Lizshire Lane #111 Orlando, FL 32822.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5500 Devonbriar Way Unit G107
5500 Devonbriar Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
554 sqft
5500 Devonbriar Way Unit G107 Available 08/10/20 One bedroom, one bathroom condo w/balcony - Built in 1987 1/1 with Balcony Apartment Renovated 2015 with Tiles flooring, new cabinets, new a/c and new appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3124 S Semoran Blvd #206
3124 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
889 sqft
3124 S Semoran Blvd #60 Orlando FL 32822 - Location Location Location!!! This condo is in a very convenient area, with many shopping mall, super markets, bus stop and only 4 miles from the Airport.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4225 Thornbriar Ln, O211
4225 Thornbriar Lane, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
580 sqft
1/1 Condo Available Now - Requires a $100.00 Admin Fee due at move in Security Deposit : $950.00 Minimum Application Fee: $50.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4200 Thornbriar Lane -Unit E303
4200 Thornbriar Lane, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
4200 Thornbriar Lane -Unit E303 Available 08/07/20 2/2 Condo Available 8/7/20 - Requires a $100.00 Admin Fee due at move in Security Deposit : $1,200.00 Minimum Application Fee: $50.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5530 Chrishire Way - Unit D211
5530 Chrishire Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
580 sqft
5530 Chrishire Way - Unit D211 Available 08/21/20 1/1 Condo Available On 8/21/2020 - Requires a $100.00 Admin Fee due at move in Security Deposit : $950.00 Minimum Application Fee: $50.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4115 South Semoran Blvd. #10
4115 Semoran Boulevard, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1170 sqft
2/1.5, 2-story townhome, in gated community! - Cute, 2 bedroom/1.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4240 Pershing Pointe Pl #2
4240 Pershing Pointe Place, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1006 sqft
4240 Pershing Pointe Pl #2 Available 09/22/20 Orlando: 2 bed/2 bath condo - Great Location! - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 22nd!! Adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo offers 1000 sq.ft.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4136 Pershing Pointe Place Unit 2
4136 Pershing Pointe Place, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1006 sqft
Adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo offers 1000 sq.ft. of living space - Adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo offers 1000 sq.ft. of living space and has been freshly painted throughout! Other features include separate dining room, living room and patio.
