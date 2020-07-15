Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher furnished bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse concierge parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center car charging cc payments coffee bar community garden conference room courtyard dog grooming area dog park e-payments fire pit guest parking internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community

You’ll love the one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly Dwell Maitland, FL, apartments for rent by The Klein Company. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach. Dwell Maitland luxury apartments near the RDV Sportsplex is located near many attractions including Disney, downtown Orlando, top employers, universities including the University of Central Florida, and the Maitland Center. Spacious, contemporary, apartments offer everything you could ask for, and some things you may have only dreamed of! An opulent clubhouse features an elegant resident lounge area with designer furnishings, flat screen TVs, wi-fi access, movie rental, billiards, business center and conference room, an exceptional 24-hour fitness center, landscaped swimming pool, and zen garden retreats. Controlled-access buildings with elevators, a smoke-free building, air-conditioned interior corridors, controlled-access garage parking, and electric car-charging stations all make your life easier and more comfortable. Please contact us for Virtual Touring options.