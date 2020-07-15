All apartments in Orlando
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

Dwell Maitland

8700 Maitland Summit Blvd · (407) 805-1851
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8700 Maitland Summit Blvd, Orlando, FL 32810

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 322 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,270

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 843 sqft

Unit 316 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,270

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 843 sqft

Unit 343 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,305

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2418 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,470

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1316 sqft

Unit 134 · Avail. Oct 24

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1430 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Dwell Maitland.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
car charging
cc payments
coffee bar
community garden
conference room
courtyard
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
You’ll love the one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly Dwell Maitland, FL, apartments for rent by The Klein Company. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach. Dwell Maitland luxury apartments near the RDV Sportsplex is located near many attractions including Disney, downtown Orlando, top employers, universities including the University of Central Florida, and the Maitland Center. Spacious, contemporary, apartments offer everything you could ask for, and some things you may have only dreamed of! An opulent clubhouse features an elegant resident lounge area with designer furnishings, flat screen TVs, wi-fi access, movie rental, billiards, business center and conference room, an exceptional 24-hour fitness center, landscaped swimming pool, and zen garden retreats. Controlled-access buildings with elevators, a smoke-free building, air-conditioned interior corridors, controlled-access garage parking, and electric car-charging stations all make your life easier and more comfortable. Please contact us for Virtual Touring options.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per adult
Deposit: Up to one month's rent - based on credit
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: None
fee: $300 for 1st; $200 for 2nd
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet per month
restrictions: 80lbs max combined weight. (including but not limited to): Chow, Pit Bull, Mastiffs, Dobermans and Rottweillers
Parking Details: Parking garage and surface parking.
Storage Details: Storage units available for rent
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Dwell Maitland have any available units?
Dwell Maitland has 15 units available starting at $1,270 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does Dwell Maitland have?
Some of Dwell Maitland's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Dwell Maitland currently offering any rent specials?
Dwell Maitland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Dwell Maitland pet-friendly?
Yes, Dwell Maitland is pet friendly.
Does Dwell Maitland offer parking?
Yes, Dwell Maitland offers parking.
Does Dwell Maitland have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Dwell Maitland offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Dwell Maitland have a pool?
Yes, Dwell Maitland has a pool.
Does Dwell Maitland have accessible units?
Yes, Dwell Maitland has accessible units.
Does Dwell Maitland have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Dwell Maitland has units with dishwashers.
