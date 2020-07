Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center car wash area courtyard gym playground pool bbq/grill tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments clubhouse coffee bar dog park e-payments online portal package receiving trash valet

You'll find it here at Twelve Oaks at Windermere. Imagine your own oasis - inside a gated community surrounded by lush tropical landscaping and grand old oak trees - just minutes from Orlando's business center and major attractions. Then step inside our 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments and experience thoughtfully designed floor plans that frame your life perfectly. And the amenities? We've got those, too. From the sparkling swimming pool and spa to the private fitness center to the tennis court, you'll find everything you want just steps from your door. Please call for an appointment today.