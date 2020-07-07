All apartments in Orlando
3106 South Semoran Blvd - 1, Unit 3
Last updated October 15 2019 at 11:08 PM

3106 South Semoran Blvd - 1, Unit 3

3106 Semoran Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3106 Semoran Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3106 South Semoran Blvd - 1, Unit 3 have any available units?
3106 South Semoran Blvd - 1, Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3106 South Semoran Blvd - 1, Unit 3 have?
Some of 3106 South Semoran Blvd - 1, Unit 3's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3106 South Semoran Blvd - 1, Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
3106 South Semoran Blvd - 1, Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3106 South Semoran Blvd - 1, Unit 3 pet-friendly?
No, 3106 South Semoran Blvd - 1, Unit 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3106 South Semoran Blvd - 1, Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 3106 South Semoran Blvd - 1, Unit 3 offers parking.
Does 3106 South Semoran Blvd - 1, Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3106 South Semoran Blvd - 1, Unit 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3106 South Semoran Blvd - 1, Unit 3 have a pool?
Yes, 3106 South Semoran Blvd - 1, Unit 3 has a pool.
Does 3106 South Semoran Blvd - 1, Unit 3 have accessible units?
Yes, 3106 South Semoran Blvd - 1, Unit 3 has accessible units.
Does 3106 South Semoran Blvd - 1, Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3106 South Semoran Blvd - 1, Unit 3 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
