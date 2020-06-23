All apartments in Orlando
Orlando, FL
2806 E. Kilgore Street
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:33 AM

2806 E. Kilgore Street

2806 Kilgore St · No Longer Available
Location

2806 Kilgore St, Orlando, FL 32803
East Central Park

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
2806 E. Kilgore Street Available 02/10/20 Downtown Newly Constructed Town Home Orlando, FL 3 Bed/2.5 Bath - Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL town home located in the heart of the Milk District - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath + fenced in backyard. You will feel right at home. The home is in walking distance of downtown as well as Thornton Park. The home has 1,740 square feet and was constructed with high end finishes including granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and crown molding. The French doors open to a beautiful fenced in backyard. The master bathroom has double sinks, garden soaking tub, and a separate glass shower stall. MUST SEE!!! This property is located just minutes away from downtown Orlando! Pets are negotiable with owner approval with a limit of 2 per household.. Professionally Managed by Atrium Management, call 407-585-2721 today to set up your private showing.

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

(RLNE2018233)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2806 E. Kilgore Street have any available units?
2806 E. Kilgore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2806 E. Kilgore Street have?
Some of 2806 E. Kilgore Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2806 E. Kilgore Street currently offering any rent specials?
2806 E. Kilgore Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2806 E. Kilgore Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2806 E. Kilgore Street is pet friendly.
Does 2806 E. Kilgore Street offer parking?
Yes, 2806 E. Kilgore Street does offer parking.
Does 2806 E. Kilgore Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2806 E. Kilgore Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2806 E. Kilgore Street have a pool?
No, 2806 E. Kilgore Street does not have a pool.
Does 2806 E. Kilgore Street have accessible units?
No, 2806 E. Kilgore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2806 E. Kilgore Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2806 E. Kilgore Street does not have units with dishwashers.
