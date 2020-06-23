Amenities

2806 E. Kilgore Street Available 02/10/20 Downtown Newly Constructed Town Home Orlando, FL 3 Bed/2.5 Bath - Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL town home located in the heart of the Milk District - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath + fenced in backyard. You will feel right at home. The home is in walking distance of downtown as well as Thornton Park. The home has 1,740 square feet and was constructed with high end finishes including granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and crown molding. The French doors open to a beautiful fenced in backyard. The master bathroom has double sinks, garden soaking tub, and a separate glass shower stall. MUST SEE!!! This property is located just minutes away from downtown Orlando! Pets are negotiable with owner approval with a limit of 2 per household.. Professionally Managed by Atrium Management, call 407-585-2721 today to set up your private showing.



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



