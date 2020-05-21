2203 Lake Debra Drive, Orlando, FL 32835 Metro West
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
UPSCALE 1 BED AND 1 BATH CONDO GATED COMMUNITY 885 SQF BALCONY HIGH CEILINGGREAT AMENITIES GROUND FLOOR NEW TILE STEALING STEELE APPLIANCES GRANITE TOPS SHOWER GREAT LOCATION FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE TEXT ME 407 493 6556
(RLNE4950517)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2203 Lake Debra Drive have any available units?
2203 Lake Debra Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 2203 Lake Debra Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2203 Lake Debra Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.