Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher furnished hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse concierge 24hr gym parking pool garage tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access package receiving

Northlake Park is a showpiece community in Lake Nona, a very desirable Orlando address. Being one of the best living options in Northlake Park, Northlake Park Apartments offers the convenience of rental living with all the comforts of a resort-style residential community. Our community offers charming one- bedroom apartment homes to two-level two and three-bedroom townhomes that provide fast access to Central Florida GreeneWay, Martin Andersen Beachline Expressway, and Narcoossee Road. At Northlake Park, you will enjoy both quality and convenience. Tour today and make Northlake Park - HOME. From the moment you walk in the door.