All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like Aqua at Millenia.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
Aqua at Millenia
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:32 AM

Aqua at Millenia

5451 Millenia Lakes Blvd · (407) 258-2732
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Millenia
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5451 Millenia Lakes Blvd, Orlando, FL 32839
Millenia

Price and availability

VERIFIED 19 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0271 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,165

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 661 sqft

Unit 0311 · Avail. now

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 683 sqft

Unit 0327 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 683 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0483 · Avail. now

$1,468

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1091 sqft

Unit 0383 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,504

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1091 sqft

Unit 0257 · Avail. Oct 3

$1,504

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1091 sqft

See 13+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Aqua at Millenia.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
elevator
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
bike storage
lobby
online portal
package receiving
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are still available online. Please schedule yours today! Aqua at Millenia Apartments For Rent in Orlando, Florida offers luxury at its finest. Offering urban style, mid-rise one- and two-bedroom apartments with rich appointments and conveniences you deserve. Inside our beautiful homes, you will find full-size washer and dryers, two-tone paint, faux stainless steel appliances, and chef-inspired kitchens. Our pet-friendly apartments in Orlando, Florida offers enjoyable space for your pet to run and play. Close to the Florida Turnpike and the Universal Orlando Resort, delight in the controlled access entry, a club-size fitness facility with cardio theater, strength room, resort style pool with spa, wi-fi access, clubhouse with fireplace, coffee bar, and a billiards room.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $20/month per pet
fee: $300 for 1 pet, $500 for 2 pets
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: 5 story parking garage space: included in lease. Other. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy.
Storage Details: Small storage unit: $40/month, Medium storage unit: $60/month, Large storage unit: $90/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Aqua at Millenia have any available units?
Aqua at Millenia has 20 units available starting at $1,165 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does Aqua at Millenia have?
Some of Aqua at Millenia's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Aqua at Millenia currently offering any rent specials?
Aqua at Millenia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Aqua at Millenia pet-friendly?
Yes, Aqua at Millenia is pet friendly.
Does Aqua at Millenia offer parking?
Yes, Aqua at Millenia offers parking.
Does Aqua at Millenia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Aqua at Millenia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Aqua at Millenia have a pool?
Yes, Aqua at Millenia has a pool.
Does Aqua at Millenia have accessible units?
No, Aqua at Millenia does not have accessible units.
Does Aqua at Millenia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Aqua at Millenia has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Aqua at Millenia?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Canopy Apartment Villas
5762 Folkstone Ln
Orlando, FL 32822
The Addison at Universal Boulevard
9875 Universal Boulevard
Orlando, FL 32819
The Parks At Hunter's Creek
3000 National Parks Dr
Orlando, FL 32837
Solaya
11833 Westwood Blvd.
Orlando, FL 32821
Axis West
6820 Axis West Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Millenia 700
4150 Eastgate Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Rialto
7343 Sand Lake Rd
Orlando, FL 32819
Ancora
10107 Ancora Circle
Orlando, FL 32821

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity