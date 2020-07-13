Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar elevator gym game room parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access media room bike storage lobby online portal package receiving

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are still available online. Please schedule yours today! Aqua at Millenia Apartments For Rent in Orlando, Florida offers luxury at its finest. Offering urban style, mid-rise one- and two-bedroom apartments with rich appointments and conveniences you deserve. Inside our beautiful homes, you will find full-size washer and dryers, two-tone paint, faux stainless steel appliances, and chef-inspired kitchens. Our pet-friendly apartments in Orlando, Florida offers enjoyable space for your pet to run and play. Close to the Florida Turnpike and the Universal Orlando Resort, delight in the controlled access entry, a club-size fitness facility with cardio theater, strength room, resort style pool with spa, wi-fi access, clubhouse with fireplace, coffee bar, and a billiards room.