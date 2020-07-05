2052 Prospect Ave

Amenities

Baldwin Park townhouse!! - Enjoy living in the Baldwin Park Community ! This 3 bedroom 3.5 bath luxury town home boasts wood and ceramic tile throughout, vaulted ceilings, 2 patios, and 3 master suites! The main level features a large family room, open kitchen with island, and a spacious dining room leading to a scenic balcony with French doors. The top floor features 2 master suites and a laundry room. The ground floor includes the third master bedroom leading to a covered patio, additional storage space, and entry into the 2 car garage! Baldwin Park offers 3 community pools, a fitness center, bike and jogging trails, restaurants, shopping and cultural attractions..and more!



