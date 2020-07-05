All apartments in Orlando
Orlando, FL
2052 Prospect Ave
2052 Prospect Ave

2052 Prospect Avenue · No Longer Available
Orlando
Baldwin Park
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2052 Prospect Avenue, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Baldwin Park townhouse!! - Enjoy living in the Baldwin Park Community ! This 3 bedroom 3.5 bath luxury town home boasts wood and ceramic tile throughout, vaulted ceilings, 2 patios, and 3 master suites! The main level features a large family room, open kitchen with island, and a spacious dining room leading to a scenic balcony with French doors. The top floor features 2 master suites and a laundry room. The ground floor includes the third master bedroom leading to a covered patio, additional storage space, and entry into the 2 car garage! Baldwin Park offers 3 community pools, a fitness center, bike and jogging trails, restaurants, shopping and cultural attractions..and more!

(RLNE5246797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2052 Prospect Ave have any available units?
2052 Prospect Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2052 Prospect Ave have?
Some of 2052 Prospect Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2052 Prospect Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2052 Prospect Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2052 Prospect Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2052 Prospect Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2052 Prospect Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2052 Prospect Ave offers parking.
Does 2052 Prospect Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2052 Prospect Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2052 Prospect Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2052 Prospect Ave has a pool.
Does 2052 Prospect Ave have accessible units?
No, 2052 Prospect Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2052 Prospect Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2052 Prospect Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

