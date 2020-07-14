All apartments in Orlando
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:24 AM

Harper Grand

5916 Mausser Dr · (407) 630-8745
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5916 Mausser Dr, Orlando, FL 32822
Lake Frederica

Price and availability

VERIFIED 26 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5918-D · Avail. now

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 707 sqft

Unit 5932-D2 · Avail. now

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 707 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5911-F2 · Avail. now

$1,370

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1008 sqft

Unit 6027-F · Avail. now

$1,410

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1008 sqft

Unit 5932-a · Avail. now

$1,410

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1008 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Harper Grand.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
internet cafe
online portal
package receiving
playground
tennis court
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome home to Orlando's newest and most desirable address! Come home to Harper Grand, Orlando's premier luxury apartment community. Contact us or schedule a tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: Starting @ a based price depending on apartment size and goes up to 1st last and a full month based upon credit: 1 & 2 bedroom = $300, 3 bedroom =$400, 4 bedroom =$500
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Gas apartments: Flat water/trash fee; Full electric apartments: Flat trash fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $0
fee: 1 pet $300, 2 pet $500
limit: 2
rent: 1 pet $20, 2 pet $30
restrictions: Breed restricted
Parking Details: Parking is first come first serve; we also offer reserved parking spaces that you can choose where its located which is $35/month.
Storage Details: $40

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Harper Grand have any available units?
Harper Grand has 9 units available starting at $1,180 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does Harper Grand have?
Some of Harper Grand's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Harper Grand currently offering any rent specials?
Harper Grand is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Harper Grand pet-friendly?
Yes, Harper Grand is pet friendly.
Does Harper Grand offer parking?
Yes, Harper Grand offers parking.
Does Harper Grand have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Harper Grand offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Harper Grand have a pool?
Yes, Harper Grand has a pool.
Does Harper Grand have accessible units?
Yes, Harper Grand has accessible units.
Does Harper Grand have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Harper Grand has units with dishwashers.

