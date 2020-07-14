Harper Grand.

Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Starting @ a based price depending on apartment size and goes up to 1st last and a full month based upon credit: 1 & 2 bedroom = $300, 3 bedroom =$400, 4 bedroom =$500

