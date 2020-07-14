Harper Grand.

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: Starting @ a based price depending on apartment size and goes up to 1st last and a full month based upon credit: 1 & 2 bedroom = $300, 3 bedroom =$400, 4 bedroom =$500
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Gas apartments: Flat water/trash fee; Full electric apartments: Flat trash fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $0
fee: 1 pet $300, 2 pet $500
limit: 2
rent: 1 pet $20, 2 pet $30
restrictions: Breed restricted
Parking Details: Parking is first come first serve; we also offer reserved parking spaces that you can choose where its located which is $35/month.