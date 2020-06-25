1 South Eola Drive Unit 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

- PENDING - Breathtaking Contemporary design, sensational unit on 2nd floor with Northeast views. Features include central heat/ac, fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances and black granite counter-tops, plantation shutters, California closets, slate and carpet flooring, balcony, stack-able washer/dryer, one assigned parking space #365. Steps to Lake Eola and shops of Thornton Park. Owner prefers no pet. Water is included. Renters Insurance required by the Association.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4445805)