All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1 South Eola Drive Unit 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1 South Eola Drive Unit 3
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1 South Eola Drive Unit 3

1 S Eola Dr Unit 3 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
South Eola
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1 S Eola Dr Unit 3, Orlando, FL 32801
South Eola

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
- PENDING - Breathtaking Contemporary design, sensational unit on 2nd floor with Northeast views. Features include central heat/ac, fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances and black granite counter-tops, plantation shutters, California closets, slate and carpet flooring, balcony, stack-able washer/dryer, one assigned parking space #365. Steps to Lake Eola and shops of Thornton Park. Owner prefers no pet. Water is included. Renters Insurance required by the Association.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4445805)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 South Eola Drive Unit 3 have any available units?
1 South Eola Drive Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 South Eola Drive Unit 3 have?
Some of 1 South Eola Drive Unit 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 South Eola Drive Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1 South Eola Drive Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 South Eola Drive Unit 3 pet-friendly?
No, 1 South Eola Drive Unit 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1 South Eola Drive Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 1 South Eola Drive Unit 3 offers parking.
Does 1 South Eola Drive Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 South Eola Drive Unit 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 South Eola Drive Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 1 South Eola Drive Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1 South Eola Drive Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 1 South Eola Drive Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1 South Eola Drive Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 South Eola Drive Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

ARIUM MetroWest
2450 Lake Debra Dr
Orlando, FL 32835
SkyHouse Orlando
335 N Magnolia Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Heritage Estates Garden Homes
11701 Heritage Estates Ave
Orlando, FL 32825
Kestra Apartments
10387 Vista Oaks Court
Orlando, FL 32836
The Courtney at Universal Boulevard
9703 Avellino Ave
Orlando, FL 32819
Lofts at SoDo
100 W Grant St
Orlando, FL 32806
Arium Grandewood
3701 Grandewood Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
Camden Hunters Creek
4341 Summit Creek Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach